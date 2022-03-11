Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Short Interest Down 78.9% in February

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decline of 78.9% from the February 13th total of 122,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:QIPT traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.72. The stock had a trading volume of 537 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,820. Quipt Home Medical has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $157.89 million and a PE ratio of -13.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average is $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $29.12 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 528,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 131,747 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 446,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 160,250 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 398,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 148,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 119,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 26,338 shares during the last quarter. 21.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QIPT shares. lifted their price target on Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

