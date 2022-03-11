QV Investors Inc. Has $4.44 Million Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,420 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc. owned 0.06% of Macy’s worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the third quarter worth $104,542,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Macy’s by 859.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,111,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682,893 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Macy’s by 32.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,572,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,984 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 47.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,933,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Macy’s by 24.6% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,358,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on M. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE M traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.24. 626,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,101,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.73. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. Macy’s’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

