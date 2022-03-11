Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.33. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.79.

Shares of RL opened at $109.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $100.44 and a 12 month high of $142.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RL. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 16.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,660,000 after acquiring an additional 44,646 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,387,000 after acquiring an additional 23,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,855,000 after acquiring an additional 74,615 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

