Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.80 and last traded at $25.84. Approximately 456 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.91.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average of $28.77.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.
