Raymond James Cuts Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Price Target to $27.00

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Raymond James from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.32% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Project Angel Parent from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.72.

Get Project Angel Parent alerts:

NYSE MLNK opened at $18.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Project Angel Parent has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Project Angel Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Project Angel Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.