Raymond James Lowers Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Price Target to C$8.00

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MOGO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Mogo from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Mogo from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Mogo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

NASDAQ:MOGO opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01. Mogo has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $12.29. The company has a market cap of $158.67 million, a PE ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 2.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mogo in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Mogo by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Mogo during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mogo during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mogo during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

