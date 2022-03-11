Raymond James Raises BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Price Target to C$25.00

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BSRTF has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. raised BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.08.

BSRTF stock opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.08. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $20.13.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

