Raymond James Weighs in on Wajax Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:WJX)

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Wajax in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.70. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WJX. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Wajax from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$34.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Wajax stock opened at C$20.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$446.12 million and a PE ratio of 7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.80. Wajax has a twelve month low of C$18.53 and a twelve month high of C$29.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio is 38.51%.

About Wajax

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

