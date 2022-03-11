Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RGF. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Real Good Food from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.19.

RGF stock opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31. Real Good Food has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($99.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Real Good Food will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGF. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Real Good Food in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Real Good Food in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Real Good Food in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Real Good Food in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Real Good Food in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Real Good Food Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Real Good Food Company Inc is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

