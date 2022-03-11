Realty Income (NYSE:O) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.840-$3.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.74. The stock had a trading volume of 42,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,941,171. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.32 and its 200 day moving average is $69.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 68.96, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on O. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,355,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,008,000 after purchasing an additional 424,994 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 992,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,066,000 after acquiring an additional 314,806 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 827,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,243,000 after acquiring an additional 255,436 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 905,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,842,000 after acquiring an additional 201,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 482,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,574,000 after acquiring an additional 134,360 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

