Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Christopher Gibson Sells 300,000 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $2,190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Christopher Gibson sold 100,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $1,022,000.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Christopher Gibson sold 19,858 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $232,934.34.

On Thursday, January 13th, Christopher Gibson sold 87,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $1,246,710.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Christopher Gibson sold 200 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $4,000.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Christopher Gibson sold 100 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $2,002.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Christopher Gibson sold 1,086 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $21,730.86.

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX opened at $7.31 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $42.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,675,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,483,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,064,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. 37.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.