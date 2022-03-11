Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 94.9% from the February 13th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS RDEIY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.84. 47,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,655. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 3.88%.
Red Eléctrica Corporación Company Profile (Get Rating)
Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Red Eléctrica Corporación (RDEIY)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.