Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 94.9% from the February 13th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RDEIY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.84. 47,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,655. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 3.88%.

RDEIY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from €18.00 ($19.57) to €20.00 ($21.74) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

