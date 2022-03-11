Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted earnings per share of ($1.79) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.57). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,408.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,404.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.93. The company had a trading volume of 520,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,145. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $218.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.88.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

