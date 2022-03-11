RedHill Biopharma (RDHL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter.
Shares of RDHL stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,287. RedHill Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $11.18. The company has a market cap of $93.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23.
A number of research firms recently commented on RDHL. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.
About RedHill Biopharma (Get Rating)
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
