Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an underperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.36.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $100.95 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $134.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.05.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 0.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

