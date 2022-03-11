Reliant Investment Management LLC Has $306,000 Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,035 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 979.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 154.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,355,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,408,709. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.64. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays upgraded Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

