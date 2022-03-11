Reliant Investment Management LLC Purchases 80 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,693 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 422.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 35,765 shares in the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.57, for a total transaction of $61,351,766.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 498,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $72,290,478.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,352,790 shares of company stock worth $606,961,530. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.07. 6,385,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,620,604. The firm has a market cap of $394.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.44. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.90 and a 1-year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.08%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

