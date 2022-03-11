Reliant Investment Management LLC Sells 66 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Reliant Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies comprises 3.2% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $7,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,947,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,412,000 after acquiring an additional 44,655 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 16.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,951,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,255,000 after buying an additional 272,794 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 879,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,501,000 after buying an additional 29,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,148,000 after buying an additional 17,098 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 408,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,147,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $1,790,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL traded down $9.82 on Friday, hitting $398.31. 256,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,682. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.84 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $457.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.81. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $384.38 and a 1 year high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.96.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

