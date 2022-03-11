Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 139,440 ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 139,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ZK International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ZK International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in ZK International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZK International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Get ZK International Group alerts:

ZK International Group stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. ZK International Group Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.19.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing, research, development and sale of stainless steel pipes and carbon steel pipe products. Its products include steel band, copper strip, welded stainless steel pipes and fittings, pipe fittings, valve, light industry machinery and equipment, and other stainless steel products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZKIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZK International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZK International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.