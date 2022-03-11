Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $347,000 in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of ILCG opened at $59.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.87. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.93 and a twelve month high of $73.77.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.