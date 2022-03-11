Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $357,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 81.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 35,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 16,080 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 98.6% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,399 shares during the period. Oakhurst Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 1,586,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,390,000 after purchasing an additional 206,018 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,569,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,012,000 after purchasing an additional 75,965 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $263,000.

NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average of $21.50. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.12 and a 1 year high of $21.80.

