Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $377,000 Investment in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 115,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $50.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.13 and its 200-day moving average is $53.43. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $56.82.

