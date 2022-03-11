Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Holdings in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 501,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Americas Silver during the second quarter valued at $320,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Americas Silver during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Americas Silver by 69.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 58,352 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Americas Silver during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Americas Silver by 19.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,005,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 827,546 shares during the period. 24.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Shares of USAS stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Americas Silver Corp has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Several brokerages have weighed in on USAS. Stifel Nicolaus raised Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Americas Silver from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.91.

About Americas Silver (Get Rating)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.