Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 355,864 Shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,864 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Central Puerto were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 57.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 25.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 10,077 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the third quarter worth $47,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 128.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 64.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 23,326 shares in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Puerto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Central Puerto stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $606.58 million, a PE ratio of -100.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25. Central Puerto S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.38.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

