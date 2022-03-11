Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 42,805 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,805 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Photronics during the third quarter valued at $139,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Photronics by 7.0% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Photronics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Photronics by 85.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 36,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Photronics by 3.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Photronics news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 7,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $133,363.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,873 shares of company stock worth $1,930,489. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

PLAB opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $20.30.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

