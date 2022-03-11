RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,181 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNR. KBC Group NV lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 96,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,386,000 after acquiring an additional 47,375 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,174,000. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 290,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,444,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 19,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 12,248 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

NYSE RNR opened at $140.85 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $134.70 and a 1-year high of $175.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.94 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RNR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.80.

RenaissanceRe Profile (Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.