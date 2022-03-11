renBTC Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.64 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last week, renBTC has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. renBTC has a market cap of $577.74 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC coin can currently be purchased for about $38,682.10 or 1.00093541 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get renBTC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00033506 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00104411 BTC.

renBTC Coin Profile

renBTC is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 14,936 coins. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.