ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Stock Price Up 3.4%

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.30 and last traded at $8.23. Approximately 4,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 962,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ReNew Energy Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ReNew Energy Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.99.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth $133,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ReNew Energy Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNW)
ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ReNew Energy Global (RNW)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.