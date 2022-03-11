ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Stock Price Up 3.4%

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.30 and last traded at $8.23. Approximately 4,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 962,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ReNew Energy Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ReNew Energy Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.99.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that ReNew Energy Global plc will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth $133,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

