Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.500-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.27 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.650-$0.800 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ:RCII traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $25.94. 41,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.56 and its 200-day moving average is $48.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 50.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

