Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ciena Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ciena in a report released on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ciena’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Shares of CIEN opened at $57.38 on Friday. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,606,243.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $141,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,678. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,725,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Ciena by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,068,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $390,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,823 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,222,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,085,000 after purchasing an additional 706,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,026,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,408,000 after purchasing an additional 523,743 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

