Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Marqeta, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marqeta in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli anticipates that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Marqeta’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Marqeta from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho raised Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Marqeta from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marqeta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $10.22 on Friday. Marqeta has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.59.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

