Research Analysts Set Expectations for Deckers Outdoor Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $15.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $15.12. Wedbush also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $9.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.56 EPS.
Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.99 earnings per share.
NYSE DECK opened at $259.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $306.90 and a 200 day moving average of $364.78. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $231.88 and a 1 year high of $451.49.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 318,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,309,000 after acquiring an additional 15,267 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,390,000 after acquiring an additional 37,905 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Deckers Outdoor Company Profile
Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.
