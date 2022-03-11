Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) Major Shareholder Buys $668,051.66 in Stock

Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) major shareholder Essex Equity Joint Investment bought 92,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $668,051.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Essex Equity Joint Investment also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, Essex Equity Joint Investment bought 826 shares of Reservoir Media stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $6,186.74.

On Thursday, February 24th, Essex Equity Joint Investment bought 12,945 shares of Reservoir Media stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $89,579.40.

RSVR stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.90. The company had a trading volume of 48,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,841. Reservoir Media Inc has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Reservoir Media Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

