REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.44 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. REV Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

REVG stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. REV Group has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $22.23. The stock has a market cap of $898.59 million, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 2.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. REV Group’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REV Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REVG. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in REV Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in REV Group by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in REV Group by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of REV Group by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

