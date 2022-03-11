Reviewing Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) & ironSource (NYSE:IS)

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) and ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marathon Digital and ironSource’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Digital $150.46 million 16.88 -$36.17 million ($0.34) -72.79 ironSource $553.47 million 9.09 $59.82 million N/A N/A

ironSource has higher revenue and earnings than Marathon Digital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Marathon Digital and ironSource, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Digital 0 0 6 0 3.00 ironSource 0 0 15 0 3.00

Marathon Digital presently has a consensus price target of $56.83, suggesting a potential upside of 129.63%. ironSource has a consensus price target of $12.35, suggesting a potential upside of 148.56%. Given ironSource’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ironSource is more favorable than Marathon Digital.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Digital and ironSource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Digital -24.04% 19.08% 18.98% ironSource N/A 10.78% 6.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.8% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of ironSource shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Marathon Digital (Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About ironSource (Get Rating)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

