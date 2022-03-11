Reviewing Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) & Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) and Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Taboola.com and Momentive Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taboola.com N/A -7.32% -3.52% Momentive Global -27.77% -34.69% -13.34%

This table compares Taboola.com and Momentive Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taboola.com $1.38 billion 0.82 -$24.95 million N/A N/A Momentive Global $443.79 million 5.11 -$123.25 million ($0.83) -18.17

Taboola.com has higher revenue and earnings than Momentive Global.

Volatility and Risk

Taboola.com has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Momentive Global has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.7% of Taboola.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of Momentive Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Momentive Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Taboola.com and Momentive Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taboola.com 0 0 8 0 3.00 Momentive Global 0 3 1 0 2.25

Taboola.com currently has a consensus price target of $12.38, suggesting a potential upside of 130.45%. Momentive Global has a consensus price target of $37.10, suggesting a potential upside of 146.02%. Given Momentive Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Momentive Global is more favorable than Taboola.com.

Summary

Taboola.com beats Momentive Global on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Taboola.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Ramat Gan, Israel.

Momentive Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Momentive Global, Inc. provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey. Momentive Global was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

