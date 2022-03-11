Revolution Populi (RVP) Price Reaches $0.0278 on Exchanges

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 11th. Revolution Populi has a market capitalization of $33.33 million and $29,598.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Revolution Populi has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00033905 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00104615 BTC.

About Revolution Populi

Revolution Populi (RVP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

