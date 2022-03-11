RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.70

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$22.70 and traded as high as C$25.15. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$25.05, with a volume of 823,564 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REI.UN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, raised their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.88.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.72. The stock has a market cap of C$7.83 billion and a PE ratio of 13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.33, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.61.

In other RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ross sold 6,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.25, for a total value of C$163,342.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,765,101.25.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN)

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.