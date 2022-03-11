Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $634,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAM shares. lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.35.

Shares of BAM opened at $53.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.64 and a 1-year high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.43%.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

