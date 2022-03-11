Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 3,024 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,709 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Popular were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Popular in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the third quarter worth about $72,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 9.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

BPOP stock opened at $81.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.03 and a 200-day moving average of $83.05. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.96 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Popular had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 15.72%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BPOP. Hovde Group began coverage on Popular in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

About Popular (Get Rating)

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.