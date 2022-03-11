Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 3,112 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Regency Centers by 100.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Regency Centers by 14.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Regency Centers by 28.6% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.11.

Shares of REG stock opened at $67.83 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.89 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 118.48%.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

