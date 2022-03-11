Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys New Shares in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 49,413 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PBR. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 24.8% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 173,394,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,792,804,000 after purchasing an additional 34,447,317 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,936,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,728,000. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 12,019,961 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $124,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amia Capital LLP raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amia Capital LLP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.43. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.55.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PBR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.78.
About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (Get Rating)
Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.
