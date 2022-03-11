Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $819,000 Stock Holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

RDY stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.56. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52-week low of $47.88 and a 52-week high of $75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

