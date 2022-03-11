Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 1,231 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in DaVita were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in DaVita during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in DaVita by 231.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its position in DaVita by 175.0% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in DaVita by 138.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $111.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.38 and a 1-year high of $136.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.87.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. DaVita’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

