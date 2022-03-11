Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 871 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KOF. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 60.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter worth $231,000. 4.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Shares of KOF stock opened at $51.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.06. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.07.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 12.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KOF shares. HSBC cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.