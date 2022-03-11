RiverTree Advisors LLC Has $6.21 Million Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

RiverTree Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,098 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for 4.0% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 50,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 199,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 24,461 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 130,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 14,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,492,000.

Shares of FPE opened at $18.96 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $18.83 and a one year high of $20.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.18.

