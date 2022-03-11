RiverTree Advisors LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

RiverTree Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 64,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000. Marathon Oil accounts for about 0.7% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.
In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 27,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $655,165.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 298,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $7,457,904.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 496,943 shares of company stock valued at $12,305,531. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $23.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.82.
Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.
About Marathon Oil (Get Rating)
Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marathon Oil (MRO)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.