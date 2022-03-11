Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) PT Lowered to CHF 370 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 390 to CHF 370 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roche in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Roche in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roche from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roche presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.14.

Shares of RHHBY stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average of $48.72. Roche has a 12-month low of $39.99 and a 12-month high of $52.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roche by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roche by 94.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Roche by 42.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.

