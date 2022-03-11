Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocky Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of well recognized brand names including Rocky Outdoor Gear, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and the licensed brand, Dickies. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RCKY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKY traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $44.86. 47,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,098. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.94. The company has a market cap of $327.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $169.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.11 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 17.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rocky Brands will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter worth $1,779,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

