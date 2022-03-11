ROOBEE Market Capitalization Tops $8.04 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 11th. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $8.04 million and approximately $969,798.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00010565 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.70 or 0.00219874 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000073 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000351 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000164 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

